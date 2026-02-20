Video: Nick Castellanos flashes elite defense at first base in Padres vs. Mariners showdown

Some critics claimed Nick Castellanos couldn’t handle first base. But during the matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners, he proved otherwise with a diving play that only elite, well-conditioned athletes can make.

As previously reported, the Padres plan to use Castellanos at three different positions if needed. First base will be the newest assignment for him in recent years, as he has primarily played the outfield with the Philadelphia Phillies over the past few seasons.

The Padres will also deploy him in the outfield when necessary, but his third option will be at designated hitter. The club is expected to closely evaluate Castellanos’ performance during spring training games before finalizing how frequently he rotates between roles.

Castellanos on the Padres’ depth chart

As noted, Castellanos appears on the Padres’ depth chart at three different positions. Specifically, he is listed as the backup in right field behind Fernando Tatis Jr. if needed, with Ramon Laureano also an option according to the depth chart.

Miguel Andujar is currently projected as the Padres’ primary designated hitter heading into the 2026 MLB season, with Castellanos likely serving as the secondary option, particularly in less demanding matchups.

Sheets acknowledged that adding Castellanos brings a veteran right-handed bat to the lineup. As a left-handed hitter who struggled against same-handed pitching in 2025, Sheets noted that having a veteran like Castellanos available to platoon at first base or rotate into the DH spot makes the Padres a more dangerous and flexible team offensively.