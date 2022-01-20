On February 13, the eyes of the world will be upon the Super Bowl LVI. Inside the yard of SoFi Stadium, a true war is expected by the Football fans, but, outside of it, there will also be a powerful reason to get excited: the performance of 5 music megastars. Get to know the official trailer of the Halftime Show and the identity of the performers.

The main event of the NFL is coming soon. The Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for February 13 at the SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, California. It's true, its contenders are not known yet, but, at least, the fans can quench their thirst for news with the release of the official trailer of the Halftime Show and the identity of its lineup.

According to Sports Media Watch, the average rating of Super Bowl transmission is 100 million viewers, with the 2015 game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks as the ongoing record with 114.4 million viewers all around the world.

Although the Halftime Show protagonists do not charge for their performance, the exposition of the Super Bowl stage is worth every minute spend on it. Since 1992 this show has never been the same, with the first appearance of a music star such as Gloria Estefan a whole cascade of expectations is created to know who will be the main musical attraction of the night.

The just-released Halftime Show official trailer

"The Call" is the title of this video directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, who has previously directed music videos of Whitney Houston, Barry White, TLC, and Jay Z, among others, as well as films like Men in Black: International starred by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

The Halftime Show official trailer presents a selection of successful songs of the stars that will perform on the stage of the SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, California, on February 13, all Rap and R&B icons: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre.

Since 2012 when pop legend Madonna performed with Cee Lo Green, LMFAO, M.I.A., and Nicki Minaj, there has not been a 5-members lineup for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Among the 5 stars for the upcoming show, they have a total of 43 Grammys awards won. Only Mary J.Blige has been on the Super Bowl Halftime Show before, in 2001with Aerosmith, *N'SYNC, Britney Spears, and Nelly.