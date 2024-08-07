On Monday, the joint practice between the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions had several brawls, and the NFL has taken action against both teams because of them.

NFL fines the Giants and Lions following their training camp fights

The Giants and the Lions are not two teams that share a huge rivalry. During this offseason, both teams decided to have a joint practice to polish their strategies and prepare for the preseason.

However, this joint practice was far from friendly. Throughout the entire training camp, players from both teams were caught fighting, with at least three brawls breaking out on the field.

In one of those fights, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones pushed a Lions player after he had shoved one of Jones’ teammates. Players from both sides rushed in and started fighting until referees and coaches separated them.

Even though players claimed that such incidents are normal in joint practices, the NFL disagrees. The league, aiming to prevent injuries, has fined both teams for their brawls.

Daniel Jones was part of the fights between the Giants and the Lions

“All NFL clubs were reminded in a memo sent last month that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated,” NFL Media reported Wednesday. Both clubs were fined with $200,000 for the multiple fights.

Will the NFL punish Daniel Jones after his brawl vs. the Lions?

In its statement, the NFL did not mention any specific punishments for individual players. Although Daniel Jones was involved in the fights, he was not the only one, and the league is not set to sanction players.

However, this should be taken as a significant warning for all teams. The NFL aims to create a safer environment for players, and the preseason is not the place for such altercations since there’s nothing at stake.