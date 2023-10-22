Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been dating since early 2023. The couple first sparked rumors when they were spotted together at a Chiefs game in September, and they have since been seen on several dates in New York City and other cities.

In October, a source told E! News that Swift and Kelce are “very into each other” and are “enjoying their time together.” The source added that the couple is “keeping it casual” for now, but they are “planning for the future.”

Swift and Kelce have both been supportive of each other’s careers. Swift attended Kelce’s game in September, and Kelce is expected to join Swift’s concert tour. The couple has also been seen together at other events, such as the Saturday Night Live after-party.

When was Taylor Swift seen wearing a Travis Kelce’s bracelet?

According to ESPN, Taylor Swift was seen during the Week 7 game Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. She was where the players’ families usually are, next to Brittany Mahomes and it was at that moment that she was photographed with a bracelet that had the #87 Travis Kelce jersey on it.

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift could have a number of positive and negative impacts on the Kansas City Chiefs. On the positive side, the relationship could help to boost the Chiefs’ popularity and visibility.

Swift is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, and her fans are passionate and loyal. If she were to become more involved with the Chiefs, such as attending games or performing at halftime shows, it could help to bring in new fans and generate excitement for the team.

The relationship could also help to improve Kelce’s morale and motivation. Being in a happy and supportive relationship can have a positive impact on a person’s overall well-being, and this can lead to better performance on the field. If Kelce is feeling good about his personal life, it is likely to translate to success on the football field.

What are some ways that the relationship could hurt the Chiefs?

If the media is constantly following Kelce and Swift around and asking questions about their relationship, it could become a distraction for them and their teammates. Kelce is already under a lot of pressure to perform as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. If he is also dating one of the biggest celebrities in the world, the pressure could become even more intense.

Has Taylor Swift dated another NFL player before Travis Kelce?

No, Taylor Swift has not publicly dated another NFL player before Travis Kelce. It is important to note that Swift has always been very private about her personal life, so it is possible that she has dated other athletes without the public knowing.