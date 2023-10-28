Defensive players, particularly in the secondary, can be evaluated differently as their roles vary widely. For instance, there are standout cornerbacks who excel in coverage but may not possess strong ball skills, and vice versa. The same principle applies to safeties, whose playing style can differ significantly.

A safety might play near the line of scrimmage to support the run defense, or they could serve as the last line of defense in the passing game. Some players are known for their ability to be “ball hawks”, a trait which could be reflected in their statistics. Particularly intercepting on passes intended for opposing receivers.

One such standout safety is Geno Stone, a relatively unknown player who has emerged as the leader in interceptions after seven games. He has managed to secure four interceptions despite not being a starter in every matchup for the Baltimore Ravens. His count places him at the top of the league, with no other player reaching his impressive number.

Geno Stone’s Career

The Ravens have been known for their dominant defenses for years, with many talented players at the safety position. This emphasis was evident in their selection of Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 draft. However, a late-round pick like Stone is stealing the spotlight.

Despite being drafted in 2020 with 219th overall selection, Stone has earned an expanded attention this season at just 24 years old. He has started four of the seven matches played this season, but he is rapidly establishing himself as a dependable asset in the team’s deep defense.

As a rookie, he didn’t see much playing time, but he has gradually earned a significant role in the team, having participated in 41 career games. Stone’s first interception of the season came against the Bengals, and he continued to provoke turnovers against Cleveland, Tennessee, and Detroit.

How Many Career Interceptions Does Geno Stone Have?

Stone has accumulated five career interceptions.