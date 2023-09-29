The Miami Dolphins are having a spectacular season with a 3-0 record. After a 70-20 win against the Denver Broncos, head coach Mike McDaniel seems to have a roster ready to make a Super Bowl run.

Of course, a key factor is Tua Tagovailoa and his impressive numbers. In three games, the quarterback already has 1024 passing yards, 8 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Now, the next challenge will be massive for the Dolphins with a visit at Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills. There are good news for Miami as they’ll get back a star offensive player.

Will Jaylen Waddle play against the Buffalo Bills?

Jaylen Waddle will be available for the Miami Dolphins against the Bills as the wide receiver has cleared the concussion protocol. The star missed the game against the Broncos after the hit he received in Week 2 from Patriots’ linebacker Marte Mapu.

The big question around the NFL is what would have happened in the historic win against Denver if Waddle had been on the field. Though the Buffalo Bills are a totally different team, the WR had an answer for the future of that offense.

“Shoot, only time will tell, I guess. But 70 is historical. It’s a tribute to the guys that we’ve got that are unspoken heroes that really don’t get too much glory that go out there and play.”