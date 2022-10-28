Cleveland Browns star Kareem Hunt is one of the prime trade candidates ahead of the NFL deadline. Check out three potential destinations for him.

Not so long ago, Kareem Hunt was considered one of the most impactful running backs in the NFL. His domestic assault scandal forced the Kansas City Chiefs to cut the cord on him, but the Cleveland Browns infamously gave him another shot.

This league has a short memory, and Roger Goodell seems to think placing a $25 parlay is worse than brutally assaulting your girlfriend, but that's a subject for another day. Hunt is still in the league, end of story.

Unsurprisingly, Hunt wanted a bigger role, so he demanded to be traded. The Browns wanted him next to Nick Chubb, so they declined. However, his touches have decreased in back-to-back weeks, and he's heading to free agency. With that in mind, let's look at 3 teams that could trade for him right now.

NFL Trade Rumors: Likely Landing Spots For Kareem Hunt

3. Los Angeles Rams

Darrell Henderson has been efficient, but the Los Angeles Rams haven't established the running game. Cam Akers isn't a part of their plans anymore, so there's a big need for more help in the backfield.

The Rams have proven that they don't care about giving away picks if that takes them closer to the promised land. They made some mid-season acquisitions last year, and they may take the same approach this season.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have a three-back committee and it's been quite successful thus far. Their commitment to the running game has brought out the best of Jalen Hurts, and they're still undefeated.

But Howie Roseman won't leave anything to chance. He reportedly inquired about Alvin Kamara, so he might as well keep tabs on Hunt as well. It's Super Bowl-or-bust time in the City of Brotherly Love.

1. Buffalo Bills

Talking about teams that have the Vince Lombardi trophy in sight, the Buffalo Bills seem like the likeliest and most logical landing spot for Hunt. Outside of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they're the team that could benefit the most from a star RB.

Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are inefficient at best. Josh Allen and Steffon Diggs can put up points and yards like in a video game, but the Bills need to establish the run if they want to go the distance this season.