The NFL offseason has been wild but it isn't over yet. Here, we take a look at the 3 best players who could still be traded soon or even midway through the upcoming season.

It's been years since we had an NFL offseason as good as this one. From Tom Brady nearly joining the Miami Dolphins to DeAndre Hopkins being suspended for PED use, it seems like nothing can surprise us now.

But the best part about what's happened thus far is that there are still multiple dominoes that need to fall. Several big-name players could be on their way out and no one knows who's going to be the next victim.

Contractual disputes, injury concerns, or a simple desire to move on could change the whole landscape of the league. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 3 best players who could still be moved in the offseason or even mid-way through the next campaign.

NFL Trade Rumors: The 3 Best Trade Candidates In 2022

3. Christian McCaffrey

When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best running back in the league. He's got the best hands to catch the football, impressive lateral quickness, and the ability to break tackles left and right. But he's seldom healthy.

The Carolina Panthers have held on to him over the years but running backs have become more expendable every season. So, while they're not actively looking for a trade, the word around the league is that he could be had at a reasonable price.

2. Baker Mayfield

As it stands now, chances are that Baker Mayfield will be on the Cleveland Browns' roster by the start of the season. He's drawn little-to-no interest in the offseason, mostly because of his steep salary.

But as the weeks go by and teams start to get hurt and/or desperate, we expect trade talks for Mayfield to drastically ramp up. He'd be an upgrade over at least five or six starting QBs in the league, most of them in the hot seat already.

1. Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel wants to get paid but not by the San Francisco 49ers. The team refused to trade him during the NFL Draft and teams were scared away by their asking price, especially in a class filled with talent at wide receiver.

But as the season looms in, the Niners might have no choice but to move on from Samuel. He could threaten to sit out the season, as he's not making that much money this year anyway. So, why not move him while they still can get some value in return?