Even though many quarterbacks have an idea of what the 2022 NFL season holds for them, some are still waiting to know what's next. One of them is Jimmy Garoppolo, whose future with the San Francisco 49ers remains up in the air.

Not many NFL offseasons were as crazy as this one in recent years. Many teams went aggressive in the hunt for a new quarterback, and most of them have already satisfied their need at the position. Some signal-callers, however, are still on the market.

Besides Baker Mayfield, whose future with the Cleveland Browns continues to draw speculation, Jimmy Garoppolo is also wondering what's next for him. While he is still part of the San Francisco 49ers, it seems that he could be playing elsewhere before the 2022 season gets underway.

With Trey Lance expected to take the reins this year, the only reason why Jimmy G hasn't been traded thus far seems to be his shoulder injury, which required surgery. But once he recovers, the front office could try and find him a new home.

NFL Rumors: 49ers expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo in June-July

According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, trading Garoppolo was one of the first things the 49ers wanted to take care of - before his shoulder surgery left them with no option but to wait. However, it seems that they have already made up their mind about him, as they would try to trade him as soon as he completes rehab.

"Garoppolo's shoulder is slated to get the all-clear in late June or early July, at which point the Niners will again seek a trade partner," Wagoner wrote. "And though the Niners have said repeatedly they don't intend to release Garoppolo, it's still hard to imagine a scenario in which he's on the roster in Week 1, at least at his current $26.95 million cap number."

Unless they have a change of heart, Garoppolo is probably not staying in San Francisco for much longer - or at least under his current contract. But the problem is that there don't seem to be too many landing spots for Garoppolo, something similar to what happens with Mayfield.

The difference with the Browns QB, however, is that Garoppolo might be a more attractive option for those franchises who could still be interested in a quarterback. The Seahawks seem off the table, but what about the Panthers? Only time will tell whether June or July is too late.