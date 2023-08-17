The New York Jets have signed a new player to further strengthen Aaron Rodgers’ offense. With Dalvin Cook now in the Big Apple, the four-time Pro Bowler has chosen the number he will wear on his new jersey.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with Dalvin Cook. The team opted to move forward without the running back, unless he agreed to a pay cut, choosing Alexander Mattison as the starter instead.

After being released, Cook began searching for a team interested in his services. Despite having three options, he ultimately chose to sign with the Jets, aiming to play alongside Aaron Rodgers in the 2023 NFL season.

What number will Dalvin Cook wear on his Jets jersey?

A new running back has joined the New York Jets. After several days of negotiations, Dalvin Cook signed a one-year, $8.6 million deal to play for the AFC East squad this year.

Cook is set to strengthen the team’s offense, aiding Aaron Rodgers in his debut season in New York. Nonetheless, the running back will experience a significant jersey change due to his inability to retain his previous number.

During his initial five years with Minnesota, Cook donned the number 33 on his jersey, and he will continue to wear it with the Jets. Number 4, which he used last year, is worn by D.J. Reed, a seasoned cornerback with six years of experience.