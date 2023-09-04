It is very important for each of the 32 NFL teams to have the most devoted fans. Now, a ranking has revealed that the Cincinnati Bengals have the most loyal fanbase in the entire league.

In recent years, the Bengals have built a highly competitive team, with Joe Burrow as their biggest star. The club is considered the strongest squad in the AFC North and possibly the second-best in the entire conference, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team’s success has been duly acknowledged by their fans. They have been ranked as the most loyal fanbase in the entire league, with several surprises in the list.

Researches rank the Cincinnati Bengals fanbase as the most loyal in the entire NFL

Cincinnati has built a solid squad in recent years and came close to winning their first Super Bowl last year, only to be defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Their efforts and hard work are now being recognized by their fans. Researchers from Canada Sports Betting analyzed the fanbases of all 31 NFL teams (excluding the Commanders ‘due to low keyword volume’) to determine the most loyal, and the Bengals came out on top.

According to the ranking, the Who Dey fanbase is the most loyal, largely due to their active presence on social media. Canada Sports Betting analyzed the volume of over 500 related keywords to NFL teams over the last three years, covering various topics related to each franchise.

Which teams have the most loyal fans in the NFL?

Researchers found that Bengals’ keywords experienced an average annual increase of 80 percent since 2020. Here’s the complete ranking of fan loyalty in the league, from the most devoted to the least: