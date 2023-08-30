The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, and the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing everything for it. As Joe Burrow is still recovering from a calf injury, the team has signed a new quarterback who could be his possible replacement.

Joe Burrow is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the league today. The former LSU player has completely transformed the Bengals, and the team is hopeful that he could be the one who leads them to a Super Bowl victory soon.

Unfortunately, Burrow’s 2023 season is in jeopardy as the talented quarterback is dealing with a strained right calf. The team is uncertain if he will be able to start the campaign, so now they have signed a player to cover his possible absence.

Bengals protect themselves from Joe Burrow’s injury with a new quarterback

Joe Burrow is currently recovering from a strained right calf injury. He returned to practice today, but it was limited. For that reason, the Bengals have signed a new backup in case they need it this season.

After releasing Trevor Siemian and Reid Sinnett yesterday, Cincinnati signed Will Grier today. After trading for Trey Lance, the Dallas Cowboys cut him earlier this week, and the Bengals didn’t hesitate to include him for the upcoming campaign.

How much does Joe Burrow make?

Burrow is currently still under his four-year, $36 million rookie contract. He has a fifth-year option which would pay him $29.5 million in 2024, but he’s set to receive an offer for an extension very soon.