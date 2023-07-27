Cincinnati Bengals fans have received some really bad news. During the team’s practice on Thursday, Joe Burrow had to be carted off the field after suffering an injury, and the team has sounded the alarms over the quarterback’s situation.

Joe Burrow is seen as the franchise quarterback the Bengals have been waiting for years. The former LSU player is poised to lead the team to success, and he has already come close to winning the Super Bowl despite his short NFL career.

After several years of suffer, Cincinnati is seen as one of the strongest teams in the entire league nowadays, mostly thanks to Burrow. However, they have now received some bad news about their quarterback ahead of the 2023 season.

Joe Burrow leaves Bengals’ practice after suffering an injury

In 2020, in need of an elite quarterback, the Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft. He was undoubtedly the best prospect available, and the team is already witnessing the positive results of their choice.

The Bengals have built a highly competitive squad around their quarterback. They are fully aware of Burrow’s exceptional talent, and he is seen as the key player who will finally lead them to a Super Bowl victory.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati has received some bad news about the 26-year-old. During Thursday’s practice, Joe Burrow fell to the ground due to a non-contact injury. The quarterback had to be carted off the field immediately.

Zac Taylor, Bengals coach, told reporters that Burrow suffered a calf strain. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, this could take him off the field for the preseason.