The Cincinnati Bengals are favorites to reach the Super Bowl in the AFC. However, it’s going to be a tough battles against superb teams like the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes or the Buffalo Bills.

Furthermore, the competition will start in their own division with the Baltimore Ravens which locked up Lamar Jackson and added Odell Beckham Jr. Then, the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be on the rise with Kenny Pickett and a tremendous defense.

That’s why the Cincinnati Bengals have been very busy this offseason to help Joe Burrow. However, those championship hopes might be derailed by the latest injury of the star quarterback.

Zac Taylor gives injury update on Joe Burrow

This Friday, Zac Taylor confirmed Joe Burrow suffered a right calf strain at training camp. When asked about how long the quarterback will be out, the head coach didn’t want to reveal much.

“I’ll start with Joe. Calf strain. It will take several weeks and that’s the information we got right now.” However, the reporters insisted if there was a possible timetable. “Several weeks is several weeks.”

So, after Zac Taylor’s statement, no one knows for sure if the quarterback will be ready for the Bengals’ opener on September 10 against the Browns. “I feel really good about the progress we made during those July practices with Joe and when he’s able to get back we’ll get to work.”