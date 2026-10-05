Nick Folk profile: How old is the Falcons K? Age, longest kick, and more

Nick Folk has spent nearly two decades in the NFL, and the veteran kicker is now part of the Atlanta Falcons. From his long career to his biggest kicks, his profile has plenty of intriguing details.

Nick Folk has built one of the NFL’s longest careers at the kicker position, and in 2026 he is bringing that experience to the Atlanta Falcons. Now in his 19th season, he remains a key part of Atlanta’s special teams at an age when most players at his position have already stepped away.

The veteran kicker has also put together an impressive résumé since entering the league with the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. He has played for several teams, including the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Now wearing No. 6 for the Falcons, he continues to add to a career that spans nearly two decades. His experience makes him one of the most intriguing veterans on the roster, while his kicking numbers offer plenty of context for why the team turned to him.

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How old is Nick Folk?

Nick Folk is 41 years old. The Atlanta Falcons kicker was born on November 5, 1984, in Sherman Oaks, California, and is entering his 19th NFL season in 2026.

Nick Folk #6 of the Falcons looks on against the Broncos (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He is one of the oldest active players in the league, but his recent production has allowed him to remain a reliable option at a position where experience can be especially valuable.

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He entered the NFL in 2007 after the Dallas Cowboys selected him with the 178th overall pick in the sixth round of the draft. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and has remained in the league for nearly two decades, with one season away from the NFL in 2018.

What is Nick Folk’s longest field goal?

Nick Folk’s longest field goal is 58 yards. He established the career high during the 2025 season with the New York Jets, making the kick in Week 4. It surpassed his previous career best and helped cap one of the most accurate seasons of his career.

Before reaching 58 yards, his career long had been 56 yards, a mark he had reached during his first stint with the Jets. His 58-yarder in 2025 came during a season in which he made 28 of 29 field-goal attempts, finishing with a 96.6% success rate.

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He has also shown that his recent success is not simply about long-range kicking. The Falcons noted that he led the NFL in field-goal percentage in each of the three seasons before joining the team, while making at least 95% of his attempts in that span.

How long has Nick Folk been in the NFL?

Nick Folk has been in the NFL since 2007 and enters the 2026 season with 19 years of experience. The Cowboys selected him in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and he immediately became their primary kicker as a rookie.

Nick Folk #6 celebrates with Jake Bailey #16 (Source: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

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He spent his first three NFL seasons in Dallas before moving to the New York Jets in 2010. He remained with New York through the 2016 season, then had stops with Tampa Bay, New England and Tennessee before eventually returning to the Jets in 2025.

Although he did not play in the NFL in 2018, he returned the following year with the Patriots and continued to build one of the league’s longest active careers. By the time Atlanta signed him in March 2026, he had appeared in 258 regular-season games and scored 1,826 points, according to the Falcons.

Which NFL teams has Nick Folk played for?

Nick Folk has played for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. He has played for the Jets twice, first from 2010 through 2016 and again in 2025.

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His NFL career began with the Dallas Cowboys from 2007 to 2009. He then spent seven seasons with the New York Jets from 2010 through 2016, followed by a four-game stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017.

After sitting out the 2018 NFL season, he returned with the New England Patriots from 2019 through 2022. He moved to the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, returning to the Jets in 2025 before signing with Atlanta in 2026.

His career path is:

Dallas Cowboys: 2007–2009

New York Jets: 2010–2016

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2017

New England Patriots: 2019–2022

Tennessee Titans: 2023–2024

New York Jets: 2025

Atlanta Falcons: 2026–present

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When did Nick Folk join the Atlanta Falcons?

Nick Folk joined the Atlanta Falcons on March 12, 2026, when the team signed him as a free agent. The move came after his standout 2025 season with the Jets, when he converted 96.6% of his field-goal attempts and set his new career long.

Atlanta had been looking for more stability at kicker after using three different players at the position during the 2025 season. He also reunited with Falcons special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman, who had worked with him in Tennessee in 2024.

The signing gave Atlanta one of the NFL’s most experienced kickers at a position where consistency is crucial. He had converted 85% of his career field-goal attempts and 96.9% of his extra-point attempts at the time of the signing, while ranking 16th in NFL history in total points scored.