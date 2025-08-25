Nick Sirianni, Eagles release a QB after trading for Sam Howell: Updated depth chart behind Jalen Hurts

Nick Sirianni has tough decisions to make as the Philadelphia Eagles have until Tuesday to decide which 53 players will make their active roster for the 2025 NFL season. With Sam Howell joining the quarterback room led by Jalen Hurts, a release in this position seemed inevitable.

On Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reported that the Eagles are releasing rookie QB Kyle McCord, leaving three signal-callers on the depth chart, with Hurts as the starter:

• Jalen Hurts

• Tanner McKee

• Sam Howell

Kyle McCord, the odd man out in Philadelphia

Selected with the No. 181 pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, McCord’s stint in Philadelphia could prove to be short-lived, unless the Eagles re-sign him to their practice squad.

Kyle McCord during the NFL Scouting Combine.

While McCord made an impression during his time in college, his preseason performance left a lot to be desired. Especially last time out, failing to prove Sirianni why he should make the active roster alongside Hurts.

McCord completed just 15 of 35 passes for 136 yards during the Eagles‘ 19-17 win over the New York Jets, averaging only 3.9 yards per attempt. Before that, he went 8-of-16 for 47 yards and a touchdown in the 13-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It was a slight improvement compared to his preseason debut during the 34-27 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he completed just one of five passes for eight yards with an interception. Still, Howell’s arrival sealed his fate.

Eagles QB room ready for season opener

The reigning Super Bowl champions will kick off the 2025 NFL season at home against division rivals Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4. With Hurts under center, Sirianni has already defined which players will be on the bench in case his starter gets hurt.

McKee, who is entering his third season in the City of the Brotherly Love, already knows the playbook in and out. Howell may be new on the team, but his NFL background makes him a reliable alternative, especially compared to McCord’s inexperience as a pro.