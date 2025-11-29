Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes something clear about the offense amid Jalen Hurts’ struggles

It’s no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles have massively struggled offensively this NFL season. Jalen Hurts and company are talented, but something is not clicking. After another underwhelming performance, questions arised but head coach Nick Sirianni is having none of it.

Speaking to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Sirianni responded “We’re not changing the playcaller, but we will evaluate everything. It’s never just about one person. You win as a team, you lose as a team and you try to evaluate everything, win, lose or draw, and get better from it.” Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo hasn’t been able to have a consistent unit all year long, but Sirianni is not ready to pull the plug.

For instance, the Detroit Lions made that decision earlier in the season. OC John Morton wasn’t having great success in an uber-talented offense, and head coach Dan Campbell took the playcalling duties off of him.

Patullo’s credibility is taking a big hit

If you aren’t able to get a poor offense going, chances are you won’t be blamed. But the Eagles are another story. This is an offense that has worked before, won a Super Bowl making points at will. Since Patullo took the offense, it’s dimmed heavily.

Kevin Patullo, the OC of the Eagles

Patullo has worked with Sirianni since their time at the Colts. Sirianni was the OC while Patullo served as the Wide Receivers coach and pass game specialist. When Sirianni was appointed as the Eagles’ HC, Patullo became the pass game coordinator and after Kellen Moore left, he was promoted to OC. However, he hasn’t made Jalen Hurts or any of the offensive players look their best.

Is Nick Sirianni coordinator-dependent?

The narrative floating around Sirianni’s name is that he depends heavily on his coordinators. For instance, there are head coaches that call plays offensively or defensively. Others don’t call plays, but can change coordinators without the team missing a step, that hasn’t been the case with Sirianni.

Siriani’s success has been with Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore as offensive coordinators. Both are so good, that they are NFL head coaches now. With Patullo and Brian Johnson, the team looked bad offensively and Sirianni couldn’t right the wrongs. Sticking with Patullo as playcaller might also be an indictment on Sirianni as a head coach.