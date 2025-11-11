Eagles’ new star dazzles Nick Sirianni in win over Packers

The NFC East clearly has one team pulling away from the pack in the NFL. Week after week, the Philadelphia Eagles keep proving why they’re determined to make another Super Bowl run, and fortunately for Nick Sirianni, his roster looks more solid with each passing game.

One of the standout performers at Lambeau Field, where the reigning champions earned a 10–7 win over the Packers, was newly acquired Jaelan Phillips. The former Dolphin showed no hesitation in his debut with his new team, impressing head coach Sirianni with a dazzling performance.

“He loves football. He loves working,” the HC said in his postgame press conference. “You can just see the way he was running around at practice, his motor is constantly, constantly running, just pushing to get better. It was a really big impact that he made tonight for his first game as an Eagle.”

In his official Eagles debut, the edge rusher recorded six tackles, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery in a memorable first outing. It was, without a doubt, a smart addition by the Jalen Hurts–led squad.

Jaelan Phillips #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

A debut to remember

While no one ever doubted Jaelan Phillips’ talent or what he brings to the field, his stats stood out above the rest in his first official game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his own postgame comments, Phillips said he “just wanted to earn the respect of my teammates and the coaches and the fans and everybody.” Now it’s time to prove that performance at Lambeau was no fluke, as the Eagles host the Detroit Lions at home in Week 11.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against Jaelan Phillips.

What’s next for the Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles are set for a pivotal run as they navigate a challenging three-game sequence. It kicks off with a crucial home stand against the Detroit Lions, followed by a heated NFC East showdown on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

The stretch concludes back at Lincoln Financial Field as the Birds host the Chicago Bears. This trio of contests will be key in determining Philadelphia’s standing as the playoff race intensifies.