Nick Sirianni admits what failed in Eagles’ disappointing loss to Giants

Another loss for the Philadelphia Eagles means head coach Nick Sirianni once again had to speak to clarify what went wrong, this time in a tough defeat against the New York Giants in a game that was supposed to be an easy win for them, but wasn't.

By Richard Tovar

Nick Sirianni head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Adam Hunger/Getty ImagesNick Sirianni head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni watched the Philadelphia Eagles lose another game, now enduring a two-game losing streak after starting the season with four perfect victories. Losing to the New York Giants was tough, but the head coach admitted his team failed to execute their usual style of play.

“Sirianni said the Eagles did not play their brand of football tonight and they did not coach their brand of football tonight,” reported John Clark of NBCS. “He says he will continue to harp on and focus on the details and there will be a lot of communication over the mini bye week here. He will be relentless with that.”

The head coach maintained a message of calm after Giants game, noting that the Eagles overcame similar struggles last year: “You’re going to have some ups. You’re going to have some downs. We’ve been here before. Last year, we started off 4-2. Just a different way that we got there. So, there is no panic on us. It’s ‘Hey, get back up. Go back to work. And get better from it.’”

At least Nick Sirianni has faith that the Eagles will rebound quickly from the two-game skid, issuing a clear rallying cry to his team. “Get up,” he said. “We’re going to take some time off and just get up and keep fighting. We’ve got a lot of things to fix. We’ve been here before. Let’s go.”

Sirianni’s analysis vs Giants

According to Sirianni, the Eagles’ game against the Giants wasn’t completely devoid of positive takeaways. “I think there was some good moments in the run game today,” Sirianni said, though he acknowledged they hurt themselves later: “Got ourselves behind the sticks a little bit in the second half on some of the runs there.”

The coach admitted that extensive reviews are necessary to ensure better execution and scheme design. “Obviously, we’ve got to do a good enough job putting them in positions to succeed. And then we have to execute,” he stated. “We’ll look at everything running different types of schemes. But we’ll look at everything to see what we’re doing well. Treat this like a bye week here this weekend.”

