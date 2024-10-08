The Dallas Cowboys are looking to add depth to their wide receiver corps by signing a new player for Dak Prescott, though it won’t be Davante Adams.

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys are prepared to strengthen their wide receiver corps. The Lone Star club is set to sign a new wideout to support Dak Prescott, but unfortunately for the fans, it won’t be Davante Adams.

This season has been tough for the Cowboys. Analysts predicted a 4-1 start, but losses in two home games against the Saints and Ravens have left them with a 3-2 record.

Jerry Jones, the team’s owner and general manager, has recently hinted at the arrival of new players. The Cowboys are currently testing a new wide receiver who could join Prescott’s offense in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Cowboys set to sign new wide receiver for Dak Prescott

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Jerry Jones faced major criticism from the Cowboys’ fanbase. Fans were pushing him to bring in more players in his role as GM, but he initially resisted.

see also Cowboys News: Jerry Jones plans to bring back Hall of Famer for matchup against Lions

The Cowboys have a roster full of stars, but it seems they need more. While Dak Prescott remains the team’s star quarterback, the front office is looking to surround him with additional weapons.

Advertisement

Recently, reports surfaced that Davante Adams wanted out of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys were rumored to be interested, but it seems Dallas isn’t pursuing him.

Advertisement

Jerry Jones has revealed that they are working out Denzel Mims. While Mims could join the team, Jones emphasized that testing him doesn’t guarantee a signing.

Advertisement

Denzel Mims is now an unrestricted free agent

Mims, a 2020 2nd-round pick for the New York Jets, was released in 2022. Since then, he has been on the Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jacksonville Jaguars, but hasn’t played a snap with any of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are the Cowboys uninterested in signing Davante Adams?

Dallas was initially viewed as a possible landing spot for Davante Adams after he requested a trade from the Raiders. However, Jones seems confident in CeeDee Lamb as the team’s WR1, indicating there’s no need for Adams.

see also NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sends clear message to Dak Prescott about turnovers

Reports suggest the Raiders want at least a 2nd-round pick and other compensations for Adams. While the price might not be steep, Jones is known for being conservative in making blockbuster trades.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Cowboys sign Denzel Mims? Should the Cowboys sign Denzel Mims? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE