Not Jordan Love: Micah Parsons reveals the Packers’ most promising player this NFL season

Micah Parsons and Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers began their NFL season journey with a solid victory over the Lions at Lambeau Field.

By Matías Persuh

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers.
© John Fisher/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers.

The last-minute arrival of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers further boosted a roster that was already seen as a contender in the NFL. Confirming this, the team led by Jordan Love made headlines by defeating the Detroit Lions at home, in what was supposed to be a clash between NFC North contenders.

While it’s clear that Matt LaFleur‘s team is loaded with talent not only on offense but now more than ever on defense, there’s one particular player who could be on the verge of a breakout season.

Parsons just arrived in Green Bay, but his experience tells him that one of his teammates is clearly set to have a dream season: Lukas Van Ness.

“I’m telling you, I think Van Ness is going to have his best year yet,” the LB said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I’m going to make sure of it. That guy, he’s a very selfless player, like very selfless. He’s one of them guys that can go anywhere. He plays the run, he does everything. He’s the high-quality player that you just want to be around. I’m going to make sure that guy gets as many plays as possible.”

Lukas Van Ness

Lukas Van Ness #90 of the Green Bay Packers.

I believe in him, Parsons also added. “I told him, I said, ‘I think you can be like a Cameron Wake, [or] you could be like a Julius Peppers. You’re a 4.5 [40-yard dash] guy, and it’s time for you to show it.’ And we’re going to put it together. We’re going to keep working out together … and I’m excited to see how that turns out for him.”

Elevated by Parsons’ arrival

In Green Bay, they were aware that the talent available on the roster was promising, although it’s clear that Parsons’ arrival to the Packers has boosted it even more.

“Ultimately, we’re just trying to get matchups and one-on-ones, and I mean, you saw the production today,” Van Ness said via ESPN.com.

“I think we were able to get some favorable matchups and the one-on-ones that we want. I think especially since we added Micah to the room, I think it’s, if you get that one-on-one, you better win. So I’m proud of the guys. I think we had a great game and it was a great way to kick off the season.”

Continuing with steady progress

With the main goal of continuing with steady progress this NFL season, these will be the upcoming games Matt LaFleur will have to plan carefully to achieve the best possible results:

  • vs Washington Commanders, September 11
  • @ Cleveland Browns, September 21
  • @ Dallas Cowboys, September 28
  • Bye Week
  • vs Cleveland Browns, October 12

