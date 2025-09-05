Micah Parsons sends shots to the Dallas Cowboys after being traded to the Green Bay Packers

Micah Parsons‘ trade from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers has been way too mediatic. It’s not surprising given the magnitude of the player traded and the franchises involved in the trade. The context was also messy so now that he is in green and gold, Parsons took a subtle shot at his former team to praise his new franchise.

Parsons has been limited in practice due to a back injury. However, he has been sharing time with his new teammates and it all started by going for treatment on a day off. Apparently, that opened his eyes.

During Thursday’s press conference, Parsons said, “I’ve never been in a locker room with guys like this.” He then added, “I came in Tuesday (day off) for treatment and I saw like almost every guy in the locker room. I said, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever seen this.’ That just shows how much these guys want to be here.” Needless to say, but it seems like Dallas‘ locker room wasn’t as committed as the Packers one according to Parsons.

Will Parsons’ back take him out of Week 1?

It seems like the back injury won’t prevent Micah Parsons for debuting in Week 1 for the Packers. This is great news for the team as the Packers’ first game is against divisional rivals Detroit Lions. Just as Green Bay, Detroit is scheduled to have a very good season. This means we will see Parsons hunting opposing quarterback Jared Goff who is adapting to a new offensive coordinator.

Micah Parsons, new linebacker for the Green Bay Packers

Parsons is likely to play with some help of medicine. It’s been rumored he might use painkillers to ease the pain and be in better shape for the game. It remains to be seen if he will have limited snaps or not.

Parsons will have a top-tier battle of pass rushers in Week 1

The Lions are recovering an elite pass rusher in Aidan Hutchinson. He missed plenty of last season with a knee injury. He is back and is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year over names like Parsons, T.J. Watt, Myles Garret, and Maxx Crosby.

Watching Parsons and Hutchinson battling it out to see who can disrupt the opposing offense more will be an absolute dream battle for those who like defense. Alas, even if these offenses are talented, we could see our fair share of defensive plays being created.