NY Giants’ 2026 NFL season opponents for home and away games

The New York Giants already know the rivals standing in their way for 2026, and the road ahead includes NFC East battles, playoff contenders and brutal trips across the league that could shape the franchise’s entire season.

After another turbulent season and major organizational changes, the NY Giants are preparing for a slate filled with familiar NFC East battles, heavyweight contenders and several matchups that could immediately define their direction.

As always, the road ahead includes six division games against the Cowboys, Eagles and Commanders, but the 2026 opponent list also brings marquee interconference clashes and difficult road environments.

With questions still surrounding the team’s long-term quarterback situation and playoff expectations, every matchup on the schedule is already being analyzed by fans looking for signs of progress under the new regime.

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Who will the NY Giants face during the 2026 NFL season?

The New York Giants will play 17 regular-season games during the 2026 NFL season, including nine home games and eight road matchups. As part of the NFL’s rotating scheduling formula, NFC teams will play eight away games this season while hosting nine regular-season contests.

Daniel Bellinger #82 of the Giants scores a touchdown during the game against the Cowboys (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Every franchise will also receive one bye week during the year. The Giants’ 2026 home opponents are:

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Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Meanwhile, New York’s away schedule includes trips to face:

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

As always, the Giants will play six NFC East divisional games. Their schedule also features several high-profile interconference matchups, including difficult NFC road trips to Seattle, Detroit and Los Angeles.

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The official dates, kickoff times and primetime assignments will be announced once the NFL releases the full 2026 schedule, which is set for May 14 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to watch across NFL Network, ESPN2 and NFL+