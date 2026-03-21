NY Giants are set to host Georgia State WR Ted Hurst for a pre-draft visit

After a standout season with the Georgia State Panthers, Ted Hurst has officially declared for the upcoming NFL Draft. One potential destination? The New York Giants led by Jaxson Dart.

Ryan Fowler revealed via his X account that, in addition to his visit to the Big Apple, one of the most impactful receivers in college football will also meet with the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins.

Hurst was one of the key offensive pieces for his team, even delivering a standout performance in the Senior Bowl. Can he prove his talent in the NFL?

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Hurst’s numbers with the Panthers

In 2025, Ted Hurst delivered a breakout campaign for Georgia State, recording 71 catches for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. This elite production followed a stellar 2024 season where he set a program record with nine receiving touchdowns, proving his consistency as a premier red-zone threat.

Ted Hurst of the Georgia State Panthers.

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His ability to surpass the 1,000-yard mark while maintaining his scoring prowess has solidified his status as one of the most reliable and explosive targets in the Sun Belt Conference.

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WRs to watch in the upcoming Draft

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, scouts are locked in on a deep and talented wide receiver class led by Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, a polished route-runner currently projected as the potential WR1.

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Close behind is the explosive Makai Lemon from USC and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, who has skyrocketed up boards thanks to his elite separation skills.

Rounding out the top tier are Texas A&M’s versatile weapon KC Concepcion, who already received a call from Miami, and Washington’s Denzel Boston, whose impressive size and catch radius make him a premium red-zone target. These five prospects represent the gold standard of the 2026 class, each offering a unique skill set to transform an NFL offense.

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