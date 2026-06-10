John Harbaugh provides multiple injury updates on Giants players

The New York Giants are entering one of the most important stretches of the offseason, making player health a major topic as training camp approaches. With several contributors recovering from various ailments, fans have been eager for updates on where key players stand.

Fortunately for New York, most of the recent injury news appears encouraging. Head coach John Harbaugh offered fresh details on multiple players this week, giving the team reason for optimism heading into the summer.

According to Giants insider Dan Duggan, Harbaugh shared updates on several members of the roster during his latest media availability. “Updates from Harbaugh: Cam Jones hurt his ankle moving and should be fine in a week. Thomas Fidone had a ‘clean up’ on his foot. Harbaugh said it should be a two-week recovery so ‘fingers crossed’ he’s ready for camp. Sam Roberts is ‘on track’ for camp but will need to ramp up.”

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Which other Giants players are dealing with injuries?

While none of the injuries appear overly serious for the New York Giants, John Harbaugh also addressed the status of additional players who have been limited during offseason activities.

Duggan reported that the Giants coach provided updates on both Beaux Collins and veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. “Beaux Collins has been dealing with a hamstring. He should be fine. Lucas Patrick has been dealing with ‘old guy stuff.'”

Taken together, the updates suggest the Giants are avoiding any major health concerns as training camp draws closer. Jones is expected back soon, Fidone has a realistic chance to be ready for camp, and Roberts remains on schedule in his recovery.

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Meanwhile, Collins’ hamstring issue does not appear to be significant, while Patrick’s situation sounds more like routine veteran maintenance than a serious injury.