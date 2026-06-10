John Harbaugh shuts down any controversy with NY Giants GM Joe Schoen

For months, questions surrounded the relationship between John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen with the New York Giants.

The New York Giants and the Mara family made a major organizational decision a few weeks ago when they agreed to a multi-year extension with general manager Joe Schoen.

The move ended months of speculation about the front office’s future and, perhaps more importantly, raised questions about Schoen’s relationship with head coach John Harbaugh. For much of the offseason, rumors suggested the two were not completely aligned behind the scenes.

But Harbaugh has consistently pushed back against that narrative, and his latest comments offered the clearest sign yet that the partnership is strong. “I was happy. He’s a good guy, I enjoy working with him. I’m looking forward to what we all can do together. I think It’s a good decision, I agree with it.”

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Giants showing clear alignment between John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen

The Giants’ draft strategy already hinted that John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen were operating in sync. In the first round, New York aggressively targeted players they clearly believed fit the long-term vision of the franchise, including Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa.

That approach stood out because the Giants had other high-profile options available, including safety Caleb Downs. Instead of chasing the flashiest name, Schoen and Harbaugh appeared fully committed to building the roster around a shared philosophy centered on toughness, versatility, and long-term stability.

Since the draft, the Giants have continued reinforcing that vision by addressing other positions across the roster. The additions of Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios, and JuJu Smith-Schuster gave the wide receiver room more depth and experience as the team prepares for a new era led by quarterback Jaxson Dart.

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At this point, the extension for Schoen looks less like a routine front-office move and more like confirmation that ownership believes in the Harbaugh-Schoen partnership. And if their recent decisions are any indication, both men appear determined to build the exact formula they believe can eventually bring another Super Bowl to New York.