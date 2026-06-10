Abdul Carter suffered injury during NY Giants practice

The Giants received a scare when Abdul Carter went down with an ankle injury during practice.

The New York Giants briefly held their breath this week when edge rusher Abdul Carter went down during practice. As one of the franchise’s most important young players, any injury involving the former first-round pick was bound to attract immediate attention.

Carter is expected to play a major role in New York’s defense during the 2026 season, making his health a key storyline throughout the offseason. Fortunately for the Giants, early reports suggest the injury is far less serious than many initially feared.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Giants appear to have avoided a significant setback. “Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter suffered what sources classify as a minor ankle sprain during Monday’s practice. Head coach John Harbaugh said he did not believe the injury was serious.”

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How serious is Abdul Carter’s injury?

The latest reporting only adds to the growing sense that Carter’s injury will not impact his availability for training camp. With more than a month remaining before the next major phase of the offseason, the Giants have every reason to proceed cautiously.

Jordan Raanan provided an encouraging update after observing Carter’s status following the injury scare. “Abdul Carter was back on the field during the walkthrough-like practice. Doesn’t seem like anything to worry about with training camp now 7 weeks away.”

The fact that Carter was already back on the field is an extremely positive sign for New York. While the Giants will continue monitoring his recovery, all indications point to this being a minor ankle issue rather than a long-term concern.