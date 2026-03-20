KC Concepcion grows relevant as Dolphins call him up for a pre-draft visit amid NY Giants interest

KC Concepcion is an intriguing prospect. This is not precisely the best wideout class ever, but he has plenty of upside. Amid rumors that the New York Giants want him, now the Miami Dolphins are scheduling a visit for him.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that “Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion is among players being summoned to Dolphins headquarters for a ’30’ visit. Concepcion is one of many potential options at picks 30 or 43.“

Jackson also noted that top WR prospects like Makai Lemon will also attend a meeting. Lemon has a higher draft projection, so if Miami wants him, he should be taken at 11th. Concepcion can even fall to Day 2 of the NFL Draft easily.

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Concepcion is such an interesting prospect

While a bit undersized and not as speedy, Concepcion is still an absolute baller when it comes to playing at every position a WR can go. Whether it’s X, Z, or slot, Concepcion can deliver. This is what makes him a legit prospect. He also is a beast on special teams.

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Concepcion is expected to be fully healthy once the season comes after having a small knee procedure. The Giants are looking closely on the situation, but the Dolphins could present a WR1 opportunity for Concepcion after trading Jaylen Waddle and cutting Tyreek Hill.

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see also Dolphins reportedly will not trade RB De’Von Achane

How does Concepcion rank in this WR class?

ESPN ranks Concepcion as the eighth-best WR in the draft. Carnell Tate is the best of them all, followed by Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch, and Concepcion.

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However, Concepcion has the special teams ability added to his stock. Another interesting prospect is Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt, who won the National Championship last season.