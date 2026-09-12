NY Giants’ Brian Burns identifies a weak spot to exploit against the Cowboys

Brian Burns is hoping to kick off the 2026 NFL season with a win, as the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in a highly anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup.

The New York Giants have one of their most experienced players in Brian Burns, who knows exactly where they can hurt their opponents. The Dallas Cowboys have Broderick Jones and Terence Steele at right tackle, a position where the G-Men could potentially exploit a weakness, according to No. 0, giving them an opportunity to cause problems for America’s Team.

“I mean, opportunity lies within the game,” Burns said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “They’re both pros. Not to disrespect anybody’s craft or anything like that, but the fact that they are so concerned in that area does, I guess, raise some form of an alert in our minds, as far as like just knowing that they’re having struggles. . . . So we can definitely see that as an opportunity to exploit.”

Dak Prescott appears to be well protected heading into Sunday Night Football, but the Big Blue will be lurking, looking to get after him. Can Burns and his teammates sack the Cowboys’ quarterback more than once?

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Prescott on high alert

Prescott will be the primary target of a Giants defensive line that had an impressive 2025 season. Players such as Arvell Reese, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Burns himself appear to pose a major threat to the Cowboys quarterback.

Brian Burns #0,Abdul Carter #51 and Darius Alexander #91 of the New York Giants.

Last season was a stellar one for Brian Burns. He played in all 17 games, totaling 67 tackles, 16.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, seven passes defended, and one fumble recovery. The physicality John Harbaugh is looking for will be on full display from the very first snap at MetLife Stadium.

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Schottenheimer’s final decision

Brian Schottenheimer has a tough call at right tackle, though Terence Steele seems to hold the edge over Broderick Jones for the starting job. Steele brings stability after starting all 17 games in 2025, even with a shaky pass-blocking ledger of 6 sacks and 52 pressures allowed.

Meanwhile, Jones is looking to bounce back from a rough, injury-shortened 11-game season with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he gave up 10 sacks and logged a 57.7 PFF grade. Steele’s familiarity gives him the early lead, but the competition is wide open in Dallas.