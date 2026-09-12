NY Giants reportedly make important decision on WR Braxton Berrios amid Malik Nabers’ rumors

The New York Giants are still making key moves ahead of the Week 1 game against the Cowboys.

The New York Giants are making an important move at wide receiver ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but it does not necessarily provide an answer about Malik Nabers’ uncertain status. Veteran receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios is expected to be elevated from the practice squad for the Week 1 opener, giving New York another experienced option for one of the biggest games of the season.

The move was reported by Giants insider Dan Duggan, who revealed that Berrios will have an important role on special teams against Dallas. With Nabers still listed as questionable after completing the entire practice week, however, some fans immediately wondered whether Berrios’ elevation could be connected to uncertainty surrounding the star receiver.

Duggan quickly clarified that the two situations are not connected. Berrios was expected to be elevated regardless of whether Nabers ultimately plays, meaning his promotion should not be viewed as an indication that New York has already made a decision on its No. 1 receiver.

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Braxton Berrios will have key role for Giants vs Cowboys

Duggan explained that Berrios is expected to handle punt-return duties against Dallas while also sharing kickoff-return responsibilities with Deonte Banks. That makes his elevation a special-teams decision rather than a direct response to Nabers’ questionable status.

“It’s Saturday, which means practice squad elevations/other transactions must be filed by 4 pm. WR/KR Braxton Berrios is a lock to be elevated. He’ll serve as the punt returner. Also expect him to return kickoffs alongside Deonte Banks.”

The Giants’ situation becomes much more interesting when looking at what would happen if Nabers is ultimately ruled out. Duggan explained that New York would still have four wide receivers available if Nabers does not play, which would include Berrios alongside the team’s other active options. The fact that the Giants are not immediately elevating another receiver is therefore significant.

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“They’re going to elevate Braxton Berrios regardless. So that would leave them with four WR if Nabers doesn’t play. If they elevate another WR, that would be a very discouraging sign.”

That means Berrios’ elevation should not be treated as a hidden announcement that Nabers will miss the Giants’ season opener. Instead, the bigger clue could come from whether New York makes another move at receiver before the transaction deadline. For now, Nabers remains a true question mark, with the final decision still expected to come down to his comfort level after a long recovery from his knee injury.