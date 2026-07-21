NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo defends himself from critics after controversial backflip

Cam Skattebo found himself at the center of controversy after unsuccessfully attempting a backflip, potentially putting his health at risk ahead of the New York Giants' upcoming season.

Cam Skattebo made headlines in recent hours after attempting a backflip that did not end well. Skattebo’s move prompted a surprising reaction from New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh, while the running back himself downplayed the situation.

“I mean, so I’ve been doing backflips since I was like four years old,” he explained on The Fantasy Footballers from SiriusXM. “So it’s natural to me. I’m gonna address the elephant. I will not hurt myself before the season. . . .”

Skattebo also added: “So what happened was, I don’t know if you guys know WWE or not, those floors are bouncy. So when I took off, I was mid-air, like, ‘Holy cow, I’m not gonna land this, I’m way too high.’ Landed, but it had too much cushion. It wasn’t a stiff, firm ground. So that’s why I kinda like went back, safely landed, got back up, was good to go. So nothing came out from that. I’m perfectly fine. Nothing happened. We’re good.”

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The unique personality of Cam Skattebo

Beyond the talent Skattebo displays on the gridiron, he also brings a very outspoken personality. According to the former Arizona State standout himself, it is something he has always carried with him, and even the people of New York can relate to it.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants celebrates a two-point conversion.

“I totally enjoy that part,” Skattebo said. “I think I less enjoy the ‘brain-dead kind of guy.’ But it is what it is. I mean, the New York people love it, so I’m just gonna keep being me. And if they wanna say I’m brain-dead and I don’t have no brain, then who cares? (Expletive), you know?”

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Skattebo takes over the Giants’ backfield

While Cam Skattebo is still recovering from his injury, it is expected that John Harbaugh will have him as the primary rushing option once he is fully healthy. Behind him on the depth chart, the Giants have interesting names competing for the RB1 role.

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Devin Singletary

Eric Gray

Dante Miller

Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants speaks with media.

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Cam Skattebo injury update

In late October 2025, New York Giants fans watched Cam Skattebo’s rookie season come to an abrupt end after seeing him go down on the field in Philadelphia, with a serious injury to his right leg later confirmed.

During a recent appearance at Fanatics Fest, the player himself revealed that he feels “perfectly fine” with his ankle, and he is expected to be available to the coaching staff from day one.