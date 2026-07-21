NY Giants’ Jaxson Dart could become one of the NFL’s best QBs, says Jermaine Eluemunor

Jermaine Eluemunor, one of the New York Giants' veteran leaders, believes Jaxson Dart has what it takes to put together a standout season in the NFL.

Just a few days remain until the New York Giants‘ training camp begins and, with it, the hope of putting together a great 2026 NFL season. Jermaine Eluemunor will have the task of protecting Jaxson Dart, who he believes has everything it takes to become one of the best players in the league.

“We all want to win, and we have every single piece you can need,” Eluemunor said via TMZ Sports. “We have an elite left tackle [Andrew Thomas]. We have an up-and-coming quarterback who I think can be the best quarterback in the NFL.”

The spotlight on Dart will be much bigger, as following his rookie season, expectations are that his stats will improve significantly based on what he showed during his first year. Not only that, but he now has John Harbaugh as a coach, someone who can take his game to the highest level.

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The right tackle also added: “Any head coach in the NFL would want a team with this much young talent and especially the most important position at quarterback Dart. Dart’s a fricking amazing player. I think he’s going to be crazy this year.”

Jermaine Eluemunor #72 of the New York Giants in action against the Philadelphia Eagles.

How did Jaxson Dart perform in his rookie season?

During his rookie season, Jaxson Dart stepped up as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants in Week 4 following Russell Wilson’s early struggles. Taking full advantage of the opportunity, the young signal-caller flashed dynamic potential, completing his first year with 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and a 57.5 QBR.

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While his aggressive, physical style of play helped extend drives and create explosive plays, it also exposed him to heavy contact and heightened injury risks. Moving forward, Dart’s primary area for growth will be learning to protect himself—avoiding unnecessary collisions and sliding in open field to preserve his body and prevent concussions.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants

Giants set to begin Training Camp

The 2026 New York Giants Training Camp will be hosted at the Sports Performance Center at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Rookies are scheduled to report on July 23rd, followed by veterans on July 28th.

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Fans will have limited opportunities to catch the action in person, as practices on July 30th, July 31st, August 1st, August 5th, August 6th, and August 7th will be open to public viewing. All other training camp practices will remain closed to the public.

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Eluemunor seeks another breakout season in New York

The veteran offensive tackle had an outstanding season with the Giants, allowing just 4 sacks and 3 hits on his QB in his 16 starts. Eluemunor knows they have a great diamond in the rough in Dart and, while he will look to maintain and improve his own stats, he also knows that with this quarterback they can achieve great things.

“He’s done a great job of taking that next step into that leadership role as such a young guy,” Eluemunor said. “And, you know, he’s got the team around him. Now everyone believes in him.”