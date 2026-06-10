NY Giants, John Harbaugh are close to decision on starting kicker for 2026

The Giants and John Harbaugh entered the offseason with major questions at kicker, but that uncertainty may be disappearing fast.

The New York Giants entered the offseason facing significant uncertainty at the kicker position. Unlike many teams with an established veteran, they have spent the spring evaluating multiple options while searching for a reliable long-term answer on special teams.

The situation has drawn considerable attention because special teams could play a major role in determining how successful the Giants are in 2026. In a game of inches, this could be the difference.

With Jaxson Dart expected to lead an improved offense, converting scoring opportunities into points will be critical for a team hoping to compete in a crowded NFC East.

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Who will be Giants starting kicker in 2026?

Despite the uncertainty that surrounded the position earlier this offseason, it now appears head coach John Harbaugh could be closing in on a decision. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the competition may already be over.

“The Giants kicking competition hasn’t looked like much a competition this spring. Undrafted rookie Dominic Zvada has been consistently good. Veteran Jason Sanders was cut. Ben Sauls has struggled badly. During minicamp this week, Zvada has made all 13 of his FG attempts. Sauls is 7 of 14. Kicking competition may actually be over before the summer.”

The numbers paint a clear picture. While Zvada has been nearly flawless throughout minicamp, Sauls has struggled to establish consistency, creating a significant gap between the two candidates.

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The development is particularly interesting considering Harbaugh’s history with kickers. During his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, he helped build long-term stability at the position with Justin Tucker. More recently, in 2025, he showed a willingness to trust a young kicker by investing in rookie Tyler Loop.

That history could be relevant as the Giants evaluate Zvada’s future. If the undrafted rookie continues to perform at this level, he may not only win the starting job but also emerge as a long-term solution.