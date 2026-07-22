Chiefs present first renderings of their new stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs have given fans a first look at their spectacular new stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially unveiled the first concept renderings of their future home, offering fans a glimpse of what promises to be one of the NFL’s most ambitious stadium projects.

The franchise plans to open the new venue in 2031, marking the beginning of a new era for Chiefs Kingdom and Patrick Mahomes after decades at Arrowhead Stadium.

With a lot of excitement already building around the project, the Chiefs released their first images of the enclosed stadium that will anchor the team for years to come.

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When will Chiefs open new stadium?

The official date is 2031, but, the plan is already progressing. That’s why the Chiefs released the initial concept renderings for the new enclosed stadium that will be built in Kansas City, Kansas. CEO Clark Hunt said:

“Today we are excited to show Chiefs Kingdom a first look at our new home. From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that improved the gameday experience for every single fan. This new stadium will do just that. It’s spectacular. It honors the rich legacy of this franchise while setting a bold course for the future of Chiefs Kingdom. While we’re still finalizing many of the details, there are a few things we know for sure: it will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and the whole building will be built for noise.”

How much will the new Chiefs stadium cost?

The project is expected to cost approximately $3 billion. According to the plans released by the organization, the stadium will feature a fully enclosed roof constructed with translucent ETFE panels, allowing natural light into the venue while protecting fans from the elements.

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What’s the capacity of new Chiefs stadium?

The new stadium will have a capacity of 70,000 spectators and will include approximately 20,000 parking spaces, preserving the tailgating culture that has long been one of the defining traditions of Chiefs home games.