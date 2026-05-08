NY Giants officially sign WR Malachi Fields and three more draft picks

The Giants are quickly finalizing their 2026 rookie class, officially signing Malachi Fields and three more draft picks as only a handful of key selections remain unsigned heading into minicamp.

The New York Giants continue making steady progress with their rookie class after officially announcing the signings of third-round pick Malachi Fields and all three of their sixth-round selections: Bobby Jamison-Travis, JC Davis and Jack Kelly. With rookie minicamp approaching, they are rapidly finalizing deals and getting their newest players fully integrated into the program.

Among the names signed, Fields stands out as one of the most intriguing additions. The rookie wide receiver is expected to play an important role in New York’s offensive rebuild and could quickly emerge as a complementary weapon alongside Malik Nabers as the Giants continue building around rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Meanwhile, Jamison-Travis, Davis and Kelly provide additional depth and developmental upside across multiple positions. While sixth-round picks often arrive with fewer expectations, the Giants appear focused on adding toughness, versatility and competition throughout the roster.

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Giants now close to finalizing entire rookie class

NFL insider Dan Duggan provided additional context regarding the Giants’ remaining unsigned rookies and suggested the process may not take much longer to complete.

“That leaves first-round picks Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa and second round pick Colton Hood as their only unsigned picks. Teams have been signing their classes faster than ever this year, so wouldn’t be surprised if they’re signed by the end of the weekend. And, as always, don’t fret if they don’t. No rookies holdout anymore.”

The remaining unsigned players are among the most important pieces of the Giants’ draft class. Reese is expected to help reinforce the pass rush after the departure of Dexter Lawrence, Mauigoa was selected to strengthen protection for Jaxson Dart, and Hood could immediately compete for playing time in a secondary still undergoing major changes.

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For the Giants, getting the entire rookie class under contract quickly represents another sign of organizational stability during a pivotal offseason. With expectations growing around the franchise’s long-term rebuild, they appear determined to have every young piece ready to contribute as early as possible.