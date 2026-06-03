Odell Beckham Jr opens up about emotional return to NY Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the Giants, and his first comments after returning revealed just how much the reunion means to him.

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially back with the New York Giants, and the veteran wide receiver did not hide his emotions while discussing the next chapter of his career. After spending significant time away from the game, Beckham admitted that returning to the organization where his NFL journey began feels both meaningful and unfinished.

“It feels great. I had a lot of time off to take a step away from the game. That was the best for me. Now, it felt great to be back out there. Being back in the building. It’s a pretty surreal feeling. I know I have a lot of work to do. I came here to earn it.”

The former Pro Bowler also made it clear that his departure from New York never sat well with him. Despite the years that have passed since his trade, Beckham revealed that he always hoped to return to the franchise and pursue the success that eluded him during his first stint. “I never wanted to leave here. I hate losing. All I ever wanted to do was win. And that’s all I want to do now.”

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Giants turn to veteran receivers amid uncertainty around Malik Nabers

Odell Beckham’s return is more than just a feel-good reunion. The Giants have been forced to address concerns at wide receiver, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Malik Nabers’ availability for the start of the season.

As a result, New York moved aggressively to add depth and experience to the position. In addition to Beckham, the Giants also brought in Braxton Berrios and JuJu Smith-Schuster, creating additional options for the offense as the team waits for more clarity on Nabers’ situation.

While Beckham is no longer the explosive young star who took the league by storm, the Giants believe his experience, leadership, and familiarity with the team can provide immediate value.

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Odell Beckham sees his comeback as something bigger than football

For Beckham, this return is about more than roster depth or nostalgia. The veteran receiver explained that stepping away from the game left him with unfinished business, and that returning to the field was something he felt compelled to do for both himself and his family.

“The way that I had to walk away, it was unsettling in my soul. I have to do this. This is for myself, this is for my son. I want him to be able to see who I am, not who I was, and know that we never give up in our house. You go after what you believe in.”