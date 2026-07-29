NY Giants reportedly make no roster guarantees to Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants have signed Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the 2026 NFL season, but the veteran wide receiver's future with the team remains uncertain.

Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the New York Giants and fans in the Big Apple can’t hide their excitement. However, if the veteran wide receiver is expecting a pass because of his memories in East Rutherford, he might want to reconsider. As the Giants kick off training camp and make tough roster decisions ahead of the 2026 NFL season, reports state Odell will have to earn his place in the 53-man roster.

Essentially, it all comes down to Beckham Jr. and his skills. Obviously, Giants fans will actively push for him to make the cut, but John Harbaugh and his staff will decide on what’s best for the organization. Known around the NFL for his grueling training camp workloads, the Super Bowl-winning head coach will have no special treatment for Odell—despite their good relationship.

“There are no assurances for [Beckham Jr]. He’ll need to produce consistently during a grueling camp,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan stated on his X account ahead of training camp. “That won’t be easy at 33 after a long layoff.”

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Beckham Jr. set his sights on Super Bowl

While his place on New York’s active roster isn’t assured, Beckham Jr. is confident. Not just that he will be among the 53-man squad to start the season, but that he will help the Giants go on a deep run. Just how deep? Well, Odell eyes postseason depths the G-Men haven’t reached since 2012—back when OBJ was only a sophomore at LSU.

Odell Beckham Jr. back with the NY Giants.

“Being able to bring a Super Bowl back to New York,” Beckham Jr. said in dialogue with the New York Post. “I just want to win one for the Giants more than anything. I’m here to give it my all, give it my heart, during my last couple of years. It’s just my home. There’s no place better than New York.”

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Whether Odell’s comments tilt the scale or play no role whatsoever, Beckham will have to back up his words on the field and earn his spot in the wide receiver room.

Beckham Jr. up for steep climb

The Giants have no shortage of options heading into training camp, but only six roster spots at the position. Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Malachi Fields, and Darnell Mooney appear to be locks, leaving two spots up for grabs. One could go to a wide receiver with special teams value, an area where Beckham, at this stage of his career, is well behind players such as Braxton Berrios and Calvin Austin III.

All things considered, Beckham Jr. appears to be battling for the final active wide receiver spot, competing with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt, and the aforementioned Berrios and Austin.

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NY Giants face tough call

If it came down to a fan vote, Beckham Jr. would win by a landslide. But it doesn’t, and Harbaugh won’t hesitate to make a tough—but honest—decision. Still, cutting Beckham Jr. would be a rough way to begin his tenure in New York. Even a coach like him may get cold feet.

Perhaps the wisest decision is also the most politically convenient, even if it isn’t necessarily the best one from a pure football standpoint. Harbaugh should know by now that sometimes the best play is to simply take the checkdown. Beckham’s situation may be one of the toughest calls Harbaugh will have to make, but it is far from the only one.