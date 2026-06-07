NY Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. opens up about possible retirement

Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the New York Giants, returning to the franchise where he became one of the NFL’s biggest stars. For many fans, the reunion is a chance to relive some of the most memorable moments of Beckham’s career while giving the veteran wide receiver an opportunity to contribute to a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

At 33 years old, Beckham understands the reality of where he stands in his career. Injuries and the passage of time have changed the circumstances surrounding him, but the former Pro Bowler remains determined to prove he can still make an impact at the highest level.

That mindset was evident when Beckham recently reflected on what this latest chapter with the Giants means to him and how he is approaching the uncertainty surrounding his NFL future.

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Is Odell Beckham Jr. retiring with Giants after 2026 season?

Odell Beckham Jr. made it clear that he is not looking too far ahead. “It’s just a different game. I’m still ready. I look at it like this. God is giving me one more opportunity to play and whatever I do with that is that. I’m not saying that this is my only year and I’m not saying that I got five more for you. I’m just looking at it like this is my opportunity now. We’ll see where it goes from there.”

The veteran receiver acknowledged that he does not know how many seasons remain in his career. Rather than focusing on retirement or long-term plans, Beckham is concentrating on making the most of the opportunity in front of him.

For now, though, Beckham is embracing the challenge. Whether this turns out to be his final NFL season or the beginning of an unexpected late-career resurgence, the former Giants star is determined to make the most of what he views as another chance to leave his mark on the league.