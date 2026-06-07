Odell Beckham Jr. reveals important regret from first stint with NY Giants

Odell Beckham Jr.’s return to the New York Giants has sparked plenty of reflection about his first run with the franchise. During his initial stint, Beckham developed into one of the NFL’s most electrifying stars and became the face of the organization.

Despite the individual success, Beckham’s time with the Giants ended without the team reaching the heights many expected. Years later, as he prepares for a second opportunity in New York, the veteran receiver was asked whether he has any regrets about how things unfolded.

Beckham’s answer revealed a player who has made peace with the past while still acknowledging that some goals were left unfulfilled. “As far as regrets, I’m kind of one of those people who, for better or for worse, is like never regretting anything because at one point in time it was exactly what you wanted. So, I don’t hang my hat on it. I learned from it.”

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Does Odell Beckham Jr. regret his first Giants tenure?

While Odell Beckham Jr. said he generally avoids dwelling on regrets, he admitted there is one aspect of his first New York Giants chapter that still bothers him.

“If I regret anything, it would be not winning here and not being the guy that I know that I could have been and allowing things to get in the way of that. So, other than that, I wish that things could have went differently, but they went exactly how they were supposed to. Maybe if I would have stayed here, something worse could have happened. I take for what it is. I want to make the most of the opportunity now.”

Now, back in New York, Beckham has a chance to write one final chapter with the team that drafted him. And if there is one regret he hopes to erase, it is leaving the Giants without helping deliver the success he always believed was possible.