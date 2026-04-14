NY Giants could hear from Bengals soon as Orlando Brown vouches for Dexter Lawrence

Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade from the New York Giants. Now, he has received high praise from Orlando Brown that may prompt the Cincinnati Bengals to put an offer on the table for the star defensive tackle.

In recent days, Dexter Lawrence officially asked the Giants for a trade. The club is reportedly not interested in letting him go, with even head coach John Harbaugh pushing hard for NY to keep him.

Nevertheless, clubs are following his situation closely, and the NY Giants could receive an offer too good to resist from the Bengals, who seem to be very interested in the defensive tackle.

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Orlando Brown praises Dexter Lawrence, asks Bengals to go for him

One of the teams most linked to Lawrence is Cincinnati. According to reports, the Bengals “started their engines” when the trade request emerged, and even their players are trying to convince the defensive star to join their cause.

Orlando Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals

Orlando Brown, left tackle for the Bengals, has now praised Dexter Lawrence. He said that Lawrence’s talent is impressive and directly stated that he would look very good in a Bengals uniform.

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“Dexter Lawrence is a baller,” Brown said during an appearance on Up & Adams. “I think he’d be even more of a baller in orange and black. I don’t know how that kind of stuff goes necessarily, I don’t have all the answers.”

Dexter Lawrence may be using his request as leverage

According to reports, Lawrence’s trade request to the NY Giants could turn out to be a false alarm. He may be using his petition as leverage, which rumors suggest should definitely work.

Lawrence is a top defensive tackle, and Harbaugh has stated that he wants to keep him on the roster. For that reason, he could be using this as leverage only to get a better contract from the Giants this offseason.

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