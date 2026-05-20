Inter Miami’s lineup with Lionel Messi would get boost as Casemiro reportedly closes in

According to reports, international star Casemiro could join Lionel Messi to strengthen the squad of Inter Miami CF.

While Inter Miami continue chasing the top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference, Lionel Messi and his teammates could receive a major boost in the coming hours. According to a recent report from insiders Tom Bogert and Paul Tenorio for The Athletic, midfielder Casemiro, now a free agent after leaving Manchester United, could join the Herons despite interest from the LA Galaxy.

If the move is completed, Casemiro would arrive as the centerpiece of the midfield, eventually replacing Yannick Bright. On the wings, Rodrigo De Paul would continue playing on the right side, while Telasco Segovia would operate on the left.

Manager Diego Hoyos usually deploys a 4-3-3 formation. In that setup, this could be a potential starting lineup with the new addition: St. Claire; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Rodrigo De Paul, Casemiro, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Germán Berterame.

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LA Galaxy are also interested in Casemiro

The Los Angeles Galaxy are also highly interested in the veteran Brazilian midfielder, having already tabled multiple contract offers, and they uniquely hold his MLS discovery rights—giving them the priority claim to sign him within the league.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

If Casemiro ultimately chooses to join Lionel Messi in Miami, MLS regulations dictate that Inter Miami cannot simply bypass this rule; instead, they will be forced to trade and financially compensate the Galaxy to officially acquire those priority rights and finalize the transfer.

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Inter Miami look to stay in the Eastern Conference race

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi face a test this Sunday, May 24, as they host the Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium in their final MLS match before the league pauses for the World Cup. Currently sitting just two points behind Nashville SC in the standings, the Herons need a victory on home turf to close the gap and secure a momentum-boosting win.

Securing three points heading into the long summer break is essential, especially with the looming pressure of keeping pace at the top of the Eastern Conference before the season officially resumes in mid-July.