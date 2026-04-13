John Harbaugh could push hard for NY Giants to keep Dexter Lawrence despite trade request

Every option remains on the table when it comes to Dexter Lawrence and the New York Giants. However, most signs—and common sense—indicate John Harbaugh and company would much rather have Lawrence on the roster during the 2026 NFL season and beyond.

As commented by an NFL insider, Harbaugh could have big plans for Lawrence in his first year on the job in East Rutherford. Moreover, due to his style of football on the defensive side of the ball, it’s easy to imagine why Harbaugh could ask the front office to go above and beyond to retain Lawrence. Perhaps, the Giants can keep Lawrence happy without being forced to hand him a new contract.

“I think Dexter Lawrence II will remain a Giant,” Albert Breer stated on Sports Illustrated. “Looking back at the history of John Harbaugh and how he and his teams have valued big men on both sides of the ball over the years, it would seem likely that he, Joe Schoen and his staff will find a way to keep Lawrence.”

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Harbaugh’s system needs Lawrence

Harbaugh’s defense tends to favor powerful defensive tackles who can disrupt the opponent’s running game, just like they can make a quarterback pay if not double-teamed at the line of scrimmage. Throughout his years in Baltimore, there are countless examples. Most recently, players like Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, John Jenkins, and Travis Jones met that criteria on the Ravens.

Dexter Lawrence II #97 of the NY Giants

As Harbaugh arrives in The City That Never Sleeps, he understands how crucial Lawrence is to his system. Losing the best nose tackle in the NFL before he even gets to see him take a rep in offseason workouts would be a deflating loss, as well as a terrible omen, for Harbaugh’s time in The Big Apple.

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Giants are still making up their mind

While all that remains true, the Giants have sent out mixed signals about Lawrence and a potential trade. That was the case as New York hosted veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader on a visit. It could mean the G-Men want to bolster the interior of the defensive line around Lawrence, just as it might signal they are willing to part ways with him.

As it stands, it’s all up in the air. However, it won’t be long before New York is forced to make a decision. The 2026 NFL Draft is looming, and it may give the Giants the best opportunity to trade Lawrence for a high price. If not, the market for Lawrence will be limited to those organizations that missed out on nose tackles in the draft, but the price won’t be as high, and it will likely turn into a buyer’s market.

If the Giants don’t deal Lawrence before the Draft, they virtually confirm he will stay in town. The only way for Lawrence to stay—not against his will—is through an economic incentive. A restructured contract, a new extension—you name it—but the Giants likely won’t change Lawrence’s mind with a magic trick. It will come at a cost.