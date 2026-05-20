What OKC reportedly need to do to land Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason

Despite dropping Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to the surging San Antonio Spurs, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain optimistic about their championship push even as blockbuster rumors swirl regarding a potential offseason pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate the NBA rumor mill as a prime candidate to change jerseys. While initial speculation hinted at a blockbuster move ahead of the trade deadline, buzz is building that the ‘Greek Freak’ could seek a fresh start away from the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, with the Oklahoma City Thunder emerging as a fascinating potential landing spot.

As the Thunder battle the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, a recent breakdown from Forbes‘ Evan Sidery outlines exactly what it would take financially for OKC’s front office to pull off a monumental trade for the two-time MVP this summer.

“The Thunder only need to decline Isaiah Hartenstein’s team option this summer to become apron-compliant for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: Bucks receive Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, 2026 1st and OKC receive Giannis,” Sidery reported via X.

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Pairing a transcendent superstar like Antetokounmpo with newly crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—alongside surging depth pieces like Ajay Mitchell, whose breakout performance fueled OKC’s semifinal series win over the Los Angeles Lakers—could instantly transform the Thunder into an unstoppable NBA powerhouse next season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thunder’s rumored trade deadline pursuit of Giannis

Ahead of this past February’s trade deadline, Oklahoma City emerged as one of the premier suitors checking in on the availability of the ‘Greek Freak.’ However, while several teams across the league weighed massive offers, the Thunder internal brain trust took a distinct, calculated approach to a potential blockbuster deal.

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According to reports from NBC Sports, the Thunder were hesitant to completely gut their historic treasure trove of draft capital for Giannis. Instead, OKC’s hypothetical package centered around a blue-chip young star, dangling Chet Holmgren as the crown jewel of the transaction. Ultimately, Milwaukee’s front office chose to block out the outside noise, opting to hold onto their franchise cornerstone for the remainder of the campaign.

Projected lineup: How Giannis fits in Oklahoma City

With speculation mounting that the two-time MVP is actively angling for a fresh start outside of Milwaukee, anticipation is building over what a revamped Thunder rotation would look like next season. Assuming general manager Sam Presti pulls the trigger on an offseason mega-deal, here is how Oklahoma City’s projected starting five shakes out with Antetokounmpo in the mix:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG: Alex Caruso (or Luguentz Dort)

SF: Jalen Williams

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Chet Holmgren

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