NY Giants HC John Harbaugh calls out Dexter Lawrence for asking out, but praises replacements

John Harbaugh voiced a sincere statement about Dexter Lawrence's trade out of the New York Giants and how the team filled the void left by him.

John Harbaugh isn’t beating around the bush during his appearance on the New York Giants’ 2026 Town Hall event. Taking questions from media and fans, the new head coach is putting his passion on full display on the stage at Beacon Theatre. As fans jeered at Dexter Lawrence’s name, Harbaugh dropped a blunt statement.

“[Lawrence] is not here, that’s OK. He’s got a life to live. We brought in guys who wanted to be here,” Harbaugh stated, via Ryan Dunleavy and Art Stapleton. “We are on these green-grass fields playing football! Where else would you rather be than here right now?”

Harbaugh’s message may have provided the perfect combination for Giants fans. Most remain upset about Lawrence’s exit, feeling somewhat betrayed by the nose tackle. However, they have bigger fish to fry in the 2026 NFL season than to remain resentful toward a former player who helped the team so much in the past. It’s all about moving on.

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The new head coach’s statement may have captured that mix of letting go and a bit of pettiness perfectly. Just because the Giants are off to new challenges doesn’t mean they will let others off the hook that easily.

Head coach John Harbaugh.

Giants replaced Lawrence

Although there may be no NFL player as skilled at the nose tackle position as Lawrence, New York left no stone unturned in their quest to fill the void left by the veteran’s departure. As a result, Harbaugh and company brought in several defensive tackles capable of handling different roles depending on what the coaching staff needs.

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The Giants signed veteran presences in D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris, while also acquiring defensive linemen with a chip on their shoulder like Zacch Pickens and Leki Fotu. Moreover, Big Blue drafted Bobby Jamison-Travis and signed UDFAs Ben Barten and Anquin Barnes.

All in all, the youth and veterans combination could be one that pays dividends for the G-Men. Moving on from Lawrence was never going to be easy, but they had little choice. Trading him for the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft—which turned into Francis Mauigoa—certainly makes the decision easier to live with.