NY Giants could select RB Jeremiyah Love over Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants continue to be at the center of speculation ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, particularly with two premium picks that could reshape the roster. While multiple reports suggest they are leaning toward defensive help, the possibility of adding a dynamic offensive playmaker remains firmly on the table.

ESPN insider Jordan Raanan has been consistent in his stance, making it clear the Giants would not pass on Jeremiyah Love if given the opportunity. “Been saying it for months. If Jeremiyah Love is there at 5, can’t see John Harbaugh and the Giants passing on the draft’s top skill position player and playmaker.”

That take introduces an interesting contrast with prevailing rumors, which have linked New York to defensive prospects such as Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles. If the Giants ultimately pivot toward offense, it would signal a clear departure from expectations as they’re trying to build a Super Bowl caliber roster.

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Could the Giants pick Jeremiyah Love in 2026 NFL Draft?

Jeremiyah Love’s rising stock is not limited to the Giants. Several teams are reportedly keeping a close eye on the explosive playmaker, including the Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and even the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a more complex scenario, the Dallas Cowboys could also emerge as a potential suitor, adding another layer of intrigue to Love’s draft outlook. His versatility and big-play ability make him one of the most coveted offensive weapons in the class.

For the Giants, the decision may ultimately come down to value versus need. Passing on a player like Love could be difficult if he is available, even with clear needs on defense, setting the stage for one of the most fascinating choices in the draft.