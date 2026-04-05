NY Giants’ defensive line takes a hit as Bucs reunite with Super Bowl champ Rakeem Nunez-Roches

The New York Giants continue their roster-building process ahead of the 2026 season. This time, it is Rakeem Nunez-Roches who leaves the Big Apple to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he previously won a Super Bowl ring.

The veteran defensive lineman parted ways with the Giants after three seasons. He will now begin his second stint with the Bucs, signing a one-year deal, as reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

A significant loss for a defense aiming to be a cornerstone in New York. Due to John Harbaugh’s philosophy of prioritizing a physical defense that stops the run dead in its tracks, replacing him could be a difficult task.

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How much do the Giants lose without Nacho?

The departure of the 305-pound veteran leaves a notable void in New York’s interior rotation. After a durable 2024 campaign where he racked up 52 tackles across 15 starts, he remained a productive pass-rushing presence last year with 3.0 sacks in limited action before injuries cut his season short.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches #93.

The alternatives Harbaugh is considering

John Harbaugh must reshuffle a defensive front centered around the elite Dexter Lawrence. The Giants are banking on newcomer Roy Robertson-Harris and recent signing Sam Roberts to maintain the unit’s physicality, while leaning on the development of young prospects like Elijah Chatman and Darius Alexander to solidify the rotation.

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Dexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants.

In search of his second Super Bowl ring

In Super Bowl LV, Rakeem Nunez-Roches delivered a disciplined performance as the Buccaneers’ starting Nose Tackle, recording two total tackles and one QB hit. While his box score was modest, his ability to anchor the interior and absorb double teams was instrumental in holding the high-powered Chiefs’ offense to zero touchdowns during Tampa Bay’s 31–9 victory over Kansas City.