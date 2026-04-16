NY Giants, Dexter Lawrence reportedly headed for breakup as trade talks heat up

The New York Giants are facing growing tension with Dexter Lawrence as the franchise approaches a pivotal moment in the 2026 NFL Draft. What began as internal friction has now evolved into a clear divide, with both sides seemingly preparing for the possibility of a split.

This development has not come out of nowhere. Signs of disconnect have been present for months, and the latest reports suggest that Lawrence’s desire for a fresh start has been building since last year. The Giants, meanwhile, appear firm in their current stance. No more money.

According to Jordan Raanan, a trade could happen soon. “On where things stand with Dexter Lawrence situation, per sources: Dex wants to be traded. Hence the trade request. Was open to a fresh start dating back to start of last year. Giants don’t want to give Lawrence a new deal off down year. They’ve had discussions with other teams about trades. Feeling around league is he’s underpaid on current deal. Giants want ‘a lot’ in trade.”

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Is Dexter Lawrence getting traded by Giants?

Momentum appears to be trending toward a breakup. When a player openly wants out and the team hesitates to meet contract demands, the path forward becomes increasingly narrow. The added detail that trade conversations have already taken place suggests this is more than exploratory thinking. Dexter Lawrence might be gone soon.

Still, the Giants are not approaching this lightly. By setting a hefty asking price for trade suitors, they are signaling that any deal must match Lawrence’s value, which could limit the number of realistic trade partners and stretch the timeline closer to, or even beyond, the 2026 NFL Draft.

At the same time, Lawrence’s perspective remains clear. A fresh start, combined with a contract that reflects his standing around the league, may ultimately outweigh any incentive to stay, even with the Giants holding firm on their terms.