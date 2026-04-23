NY Giants get update on RB Jeremiyah Love plans by Cardinals and Titans in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants could be directly impacted by developing scenarios at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft, particularly involving the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 and the Tennessee Titans at No. 4.

Sitting at No. 5 overall, the Giants are closely watching how the board unfolds just ahead of them. According to Mike Garafolo, one name could shape everything: Jeremiyah Love.

“The Cardinals will be staring at Jeremiyah Love vs a trade back. Shades of 2023 when the Texans came up to 3 for Will Anderson. Fascinating pivot point tonight. As for the Titans, they feel good about a cluster of players so sliding back and still getting one is tempting.”

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Who will the New York Giants draft?

The Giants could draft Jeremiyah Love, Caleb Downs or even Jordyn Tyson. The dynamic explained by Garafolo introduces significant uncertainty into the top five.

If the Cardinals stay put and select Love, it could remove one of the draft’s top playmakers before the Giants are on the clock. On the other hand, if either team trades back, it opens the door for another franchise to jump into the top four and potentially target a player coveted by New York.

For the Giants, this creates a true wait-and-react scenario. With multiple outcomes in play, their strategy may hinge entirely on what happens at picks No. 3 and No. 4, making flexibility essential.

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Giants and trades in 2026 NFL Draft

A trade-back by either team could push unexpected talent down the board, benefiting the Giants. But it could also introduce new competition if another suitor moves up with a specific target in mind: Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs.

Ultimately, Jeremiyah Love’s availability may serve as the key domino. Whether he is selected early or triggers a trade could define not only the top of the draft, but also the options available to the Giants when they make their pick.