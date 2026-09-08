NY Giants decide cornerback gameplan for Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens

The New York Giants may have revealed how they plan to stop the Dallas Cowboys' dynamic duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are making the final tweaks to their game plan ahead of the NFL season debut. With so much time to prepare for the game and it being a divisional matchup, a chess match fits the description perfectly. While the Cowboys plan to leave Malik Nabers and the Giants guessing ahead of Week 1, the G-Men may have decided how they plan to defend the explosive wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Even though Greg Newsome II downplayed the idea of unfinished business with Pickens (whom he had a scuffle with back in 2024), all eyes are fixed on that probable cornerback-wideout matchup. Based on the Giants’ unofficial depth chart at cornerback, fans can expect Newsome to be assigned to Pickens, but anything can happen.

“The Giants unofficial Week 1 depth chart lists Donte Banks alongside Greg Newsome as the starting cornerbacks,” Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported on X. “Banks ahead of Paulson Adebo.”

Advertisement

Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Potential NY Giants defensive plans

With the release of their unofficial depth chart, the Giants also confirmed Nabers’ role during Week 1’s matchup against the Cowboys. He will be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. However, the G-Men declaring Newsome and Banks CB1 and CB2, respectively, doesn’t completely reveal how the defense will look on Sunday night.

John Harbaugh and Dennard Wilson have a lot to think about, especially as their first test will be against the Cowboys‘ two-headed monster in Lamb and Pickens. New York could line up Newsome across from Lamb for the majority of the plays if they wish to set up a best-on-best competition outside the numbers. However, another option is to play Newsome on Pickens, leaving Banks responsible for Lamb while making sure the fourth-year corner has some help over the top.

Advertisement

It could change and may even be subject to modifications throughout the game based on what Harbaugh is seeing and what Lamb and Pickens are up to on Sunday night. Clearly, the Giants have their hands full. Even though they addressed it throughout the offseason, the perimeter defense remains the biggest question mark in East Rutherford. Needless to say, it will face a true trial by fire in Week 1.

NY Giants need pass-rush to be a factor

Most likely, the Giants will resort to their prolific pass rushers to disrupt the Cowboys’ rhythm. Learning about the Cowboys’ negative update on guard Tyler Smith might be an encouraging sign for the G-Men’s defenders. However, it will also be New York’s first outing without Dexter Lawrence, and it might show if the team struggles to contain the running game, which is always a key ingredient in the NFL.

Games are won and lost in the trenches, and the Giants must learn to live without their havoc-wreaker in the interior of the defensive line. There’s a lot of change going around the Meadowlands, but at the end of the day, it’s the same old goal: defeating the despised foes from Arlington.

Advertisement

Neutralizing Lamb and Pickens will definitely go a long way toward reaching that goal, so nailing their game plan is paramount. Of course, once kickoff is underway, players make plays, and whiteboard drawings can be deemed irrelevant.