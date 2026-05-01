Russell Wilson may follow Mike Tomlin’s lead and land TV job amid Jets’ interest

Russell Wilson is no longer regarded as a starting quarterback. While the New York Jets are interested in signing him as Geno Smith’s backup, he may instead decide to retire and work in television.

Recent reports confirm that Mike Tomlin has joined NBC as a football analyst for Football Night in America. The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach chose to step away from the sidelines while remaining connected to the sport through the media.

A similar transition could be in store for Russell Wilson. Although the Jets are interested in keeping him in New York following his exit from the Giants, a television offer may be more attractive for the Super Bowl XLVIII champion.

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Report: Russell Wilson could stay in New York, but for CBS

According to rumors, Russell Wilson prefers to stay in New York, with the Jets really interested in him as QB2. However, it may no longer be as a player, but as a top NFL analyst for CBS.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that Wilson is in “deep discussions” regarding a broadcasting role. CBS’s studio is located in Manhattan, making it a perfect logistical fit.

The opening at CBS follows Matt Ryan’s departure from The NFL Today to join the Atlanta Falcons as President of Football Operations. This has created a high-profile vacancy that Wilson is a strong candidate to fill.

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Is the Jets’ door closed for Russell Wilson?

Not necessarily. Wilson remains a primary candidate to back up Geno Smith for the Jets. However, the prospect of sitting behind the man who was once his own backup in Seattle may not appeal to “DangeRuss.”

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is now playing for the Savanah Bananas 🍌 pic.twitter.com/8anXk8j7v0 — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) April 27, 2026

Wilson is no longer viewed as a reliable starter, and his options for such a role are minimal. After a difficult year with the Giants, stepping aside to preserve his legacy as an analyst may be his best move.

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